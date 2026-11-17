SALT LAKE CITY — A bill will be introduced in the Utah State Legislature to offer training to police officers on better ways to investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The legislation was discussed Tuesday during a meeting of the legislature's Native American Liaison Committee. Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, will sponsor the legislation that would have Utah's Peace Officer Standards & Training make specialized training available. POST is the agency that certifies and disciplines all police officers in the state.

The issue of missing, murdered Indigenous people is significant and Utah has been ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for it. Native Americans make up less than 2% of Utah's total population, yet account for more than 5% of homicides. Studies conducted by a legislative task force have also found issues with police jurisdiction, a lack of training, cultural sensitivity issues and other problems that see crimes go un-investigated and unresolved.

It is not just a rural problem tied to reservations. The task force said there are issues in urban areas.

Rep. Logan Monson, R-Blanding, questioned why the training wasn't going to be mandatory. Rep. Romero said she wanted to start with making it optional and go from there.

Her bill won praise from members of the committee.

"You’ve really put a lot of effort into it and it don’t go unnoticed and I really appreciate what you’re doing for our constituents," said Sen. David Hinkins, R-Ferron.

"Your constituents are my family and me," Rep. Romero, who is Shoshone, replied. "It’s very personal. It’s impacted members of my own family."

The bill will be debated when the Utah State Legislature