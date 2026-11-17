SALT LAKE CITY — The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance has launched a campaign designed to pressure Utah's political leaders who backed President Trump's decision to shrink the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

"Our goal is to make protecting public lands a priority for every elected official who seeks to represent Utahns in the state legislature and in the halls of Congress," said SUWA Executive Director Scott Braden at a news conference Tuesday announcing the ad blitz.

Bill proposes police training on investigating cases of missing, murdered Indigenous Utahns:

Bill proposes police training on investigating cases of missing, murdered Indigenous Utahns

The TV, billboard and digital ads highlight President Trump's decision to slash monument boundaries by 90% and the Utah political leaders who stood behind him when he signed the executive orders to do so. Both Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante have been political footballs with their boundaries for years now, bouncing back and forth between presidential administrations.

But SUWA said the midterm election results provided the incentive to launch the campaign.

"We think right now the election really underscored a dissatisfaction in the electorate that this campaign can tap into," Braden told FOX 13 News in an interview. "You know, people are tired of their elected politicians in Utah making decisions that aren’t in their interests and frankly they often oppose."

SUWA cites a public opinion poll that found a majority of Utahns do not support shrinking the boundaries of either monument. The environmental group is also part of a coalition that has revived lawsuits challenging the president's powers to slash monument boundaries under the Antiquities Act.

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy, whose new district includes both monuments, declined to comment through a spokesperson on the ad campaign. Governor Spencer Cox's office also did not immediately respond to a request from FOX 13 News for comment.

"I just want our public lands in Utah open and accessible to the citizens of the state and managed properly," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, told FOX 13 News on Tuesday. "That’s been one of my frustrations for a really long time. I look at our forests and the way our public lands, the way they’re managed today, contrasted to 40 years ago when I was a kid and they’re declining. It’s really frustrating to see these lands are not being taken care of properly and managed properly."