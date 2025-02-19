Clock stops on move to end daylight saving time in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — There was no dramatic reaching of midnight but the clock has officially stopped on a bill that would have ended daylight saving time in Utah.

Following a 7-1 vote Wednesday, the Senate Business and Labor Committee tabled HB 120, effectively ending its chances to advance this legislative session. The vote came just over a week after the bill overwhelmingly passed in the Utah House.

During the Senate committee hearing, several people spoke in favor and against the proposed bill, with groups representing farmers, construction workers and golf associations also opposing the proposal.

If the bill had advanced and eventually passed, Utah would have joined Arizona and Hawaii as the only two states to remain on standard time.

Legislative staffers had said that changing clocks with daylight saving time was one of top complaints made by constituents.