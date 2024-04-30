Cox hits the campaign trail as Lyman heads to court

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson appeared at an event on Tuesday where dozens of county commissioners from across the state rallied in support of their re-election bid.

The commissioners made a public show of support following a bruising loss for Cox at the state Republican Party convention to challenger Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding. Delegates overwhelmingly voted to advance Lyman as their nominee. Because Cox gathered signatures as the law allows, he will still advance to the June GOP primary against Lyman.

"This means the world to us," Cox told the crowd gathered outside the Dixie Center.

For many commissioners, they said they liked the results the Cox administration has delivered for their communities.

"I have a long history with Spencer and really admire what he does and I support what he's trying to do for the state of Utah," said San Juan County Commissioner Bruce Adams (who served with Lyman on the county commission in the past but is supporting Cox).

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Cox declined to talk much about the convention results. While he lost on Saturday, a public opinion poll released Monday showed he maintains a massive lead among Republican voters over any other challenger.

"I’ll let other people figure out how they feel about that," he said of the convention vote. "What I know is we have overwhelming support all across the state and it’s because we get things done. Because we’re working hard. We’re keeping the promises we made four years ago. And so what matters to me is the people can see that when they vote in the primary and in November."

Cox said he would focus on his record and accomplishments, including rural jobs and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Lyman was beginning his campaign as the winner of the state party convention, talking up his positions on federal overreach and Utah's economy.

But he also filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah to ensure his Lt. Governor pick was on the ballot. Layne Bangerter, a former Trump administration official, has lived in Utah before, but most recently in Idaho. The Lyman campaign disagreed with an decision by an independent advisor overseeing the governor's race (Lt. Gov. Henderson has recused herself) that Bangerter did not meet the residency requirement.

"He’s a phenomenal asset to the state of Utah, he would be so good for the state. A fighter with a real understanding of how government’s supposed to work," Lyman told FOX 13 News on Monday. "I'm excited about having Layne join the team."

On Tuesday, Lyman's attorney filed a motion for a restraining order to force Bangerter to be on the ballot with him. The case was assigned to 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates who has not yet scheduled a hearing.