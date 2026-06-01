Box Elder County reviewing Cox executive order on data centers

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Box Elder County leaders said Monday that they are now "reviewing" the executive order issued by Gov. Spencer Cox that will set new guidelines for data centers in the state.

Cox's order came after weeks of backlash against the proposed Stratos Project data center set to take up to 40,000 acres of land in the Hansel Valley of Box Elder County. Despite the outcry over the project, Box Elder County Attorney Stephen Hadfield last week denied two referendum applications that would have allowed the public to vote on the project.

County officials shared a statement about the executive order, saying, "At this time, the County is still reviewing the order and any potential impact it may have on state-level processes related to the Stratos Project."

Cox issues executive order on 'evaluation and development' of data centers:

Gov. Cox issues executive order on 'evaluation and development' of data centers

In its statement, the county also reiterated that it has not "approved, permitted, or authorized" the construction of the data center, and that it only entered an agreement to "establish local protections and a process for further review" for land in the project area.

County leaders added that their prior actions were based on information provided by the data center developers, led by reality television star Kevin O'Leary, and the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA).

The county shared that the project "remains subject to applicable state review, permitting and regulatory processes."

Last week, Cox admitted that his executive order followed public pressure that had boiled over during the last few weeks.

The executive order includes priorities like:

