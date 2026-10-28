SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — Former Utah State lawmaker Trevor Lee appeared in court on Wednesday morning related to fraud and forgery charges.

Lee was given a new court date on November 23 at 9 a.m, where his case will be heard by judge Joel A. Ferre.

During Wednesday's hearing, the court stated Lee was still required to undergo the jail booking process.

His attorney claimed that was already completed despite the court not having an offense tracking report number on file.

Ex-Utah lawmaker Trevor Lee appears in court on fraud charges

Prosecutors accuse the ex-House member of forging documents and submitting a fake job offer to help secure a $1 million home loan.

The loan would have allowed Lee to cash out more than $317,000 from a previous home.

An oft-controversial political figure, Lee served as the District 16 representative for over three years, but lost in this year's GOP state primary election and was set to leave office early next year.

—Previous Coverage—

Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud, forgery; resigns from Utah House

Fox 13 will be covering the hearing live starting at 8:30 a.m.