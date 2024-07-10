Former candidate for Utah Attorney General charged with attempted bribery

SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican candidate in the primary election for Utah Attorney General has been charged with bribery after allegedly offering a job to a competitor if they endorsed him.

On Tuesday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's office charged Frank Demcy Mylar with "bribery in elections," a third-degree felony.

According to the charges, Mylar sent a text message to fellow Republican candidate Trent Christensen on April 19 — two weeks before the convention. Prosecutors say Mylar offered Christensen a job in the AG's office if he endorsed him.

The alleged message read: “Hey Trent. In my last day of trial and by Gods grace my campaign has picked up more steam. I won in Weber and was only there 10 minutes. Overwhelmingly won Davis. If you could endorse me before the convention I would definitely include you in my office. Think about it for a few days. Thx. Good luck today. [sic]”

Several hours later, Mylar reportedly texted Christensen again and asked him to disregard the previous message, apologizing and saying he thought Christensen had dropped out of the race.

Christensen later reported the messages to law enforcement.

Christensen lost in the convention, and Mylar came in third place in the primary with 24 percent of the vote.

“We appreciate Mr. Christensen coming forward with the information about this alleged crime in a timely manner to law enforcement. We also appreciate the Murray Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation,” District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement announcing the charges on Wednesday.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Mylar for comment.