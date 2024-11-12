Former Utah Rep. Chris Stewart considered for intelligence position in Trump administration, report says

WASHINGTON — Former Utah congressman Chris Stewart is reportedly under consideration to fill a top-level intelligence position within the Trump administration when the former president returns to office in January.

Politico reports Stewart is on a list of candidates to become the director of national intelligence

Stewart, who served on the House Intelligence Committee during his time in Washington, resigned in 2023 due to ongoing health issues with his wife. According to Politico, the health of Stewart's wife will be a factor in whether he would accept the job if offered.

The report added that Stewart, who served in the Air Force as an officer before running for office, could also be named to head the CIA.

Stewart had served in Congress since 2012 before resigning over a decade later.