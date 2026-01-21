‘Free America Walkout’ protests held on Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY — Demonstrators gathered on Utah’s Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a "Free America Walkout," an event organized by Women's March to protest the state of the country one year after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The event encouraged people to walk out of their daily routines to disrupt the normal flow of power.

"It’s a walkout from your employment or where you’re currently able to,” said Jen, one of the protesters in Salt Lake City.

Many who attended voiced concerns about the nation's future.

“What’s going on in the world right now, especially in the U.S., is not what I want my grandchildren and great-grandchildren to grow up in,” said Denys Koyle, 78, who attended the rally. “Things are going on that I would’ve never imagined that we would be doing as a country.”

For others, the gathering was a chance to connect with like-minded citizens and make their presence known to lawmakers.

“My main intention is to have a good sense of community and be able to see that there are people that still care and that we’re still willing to use our voices to let people know that,” Jen said.

Also present at the Capitol was Gayle Ruzicka, president of the Utah Eagle Forum, a conservative advocacy group. Ruzicka said her group is always present when the legislature is in session.

“We are unpaid citizen lobbyists,” she said.

While Ruzicka said she enjoys seeing passionate people, she disagreed with the walkout format.

“I disagree with their protesting and doing anything that hurts other people and hurts their business and the children when they’re not in school. I don’t think that’s right,” Ruzicka said. “They should have a loyalty to the people who pay their wages.”

Despite their differing views, participants from both sides expressed gratitude for the freedom to assemble and speak.

“I think that we live in the best country in the world, and I’m grateful that I live in this country where I can be up here at the legislature and I can lobby legislators,” Ruzicka said.

Koyle echoed the sentiment.

“This is what America’s about. You can gather peacefully, you can express your views and not be hassled about it," she said.