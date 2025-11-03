Hours from election day in Utah, does anyone care?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — It's the final hours before polls open Tuesday for municipal elections throughout the state, and judging by turnout numbers, not many in southern Utah and other areas have bothered to vote.

"We’re sitting at about 25% [voter turnout], so pretty low," said Washington County Clerk Ryan Sullivan. "Hopefully, a lot more today and tomorrow. But yeah, it's pretty dismal."

Sullivan said the 25% number compares to a 90% turnout in last November’s presidential election. Washington County isn’t alone with low turnout, as Salt Lake County is seeing just an 18.5% turnout.

"I don't really know what it is that these same voters are getting a ballot, and they just don't feel like coming and turn it over in the municipal election, which is sad because these are our local elections where you could get a meeting or have a sit down with some of these leaders that to potentially affect your daily lives," Sullivan said.

All cities and towns in southern Utah will decide city council seats on Tuesday, and three will elect or re-elect a mayor.

St. George is choosing between incumbent Michele Randall, who is seeking a second term, and city council member Jimmie Hughes. Both have different views on how the growing city will expand. Randall wants to stick with the city’s master plan, while Hughes wants to look more at maintaining the city’s culture.

In other mayoral races, Hurricane will close out what has been a contentious race over the removal of campaign signs placed during the primary by challenger Clark Fawcett by the incumbent, Mayor Nanette Billings.

For the first time in nearly two decades, Santa Clara is picking a new mayor. Voters will decide between council members Ben Shakespeare and Jarett Waite after Rick Rosenberg chose not to run after 19 years in office.

Those who dropped off their ballots on Monday shared the importance of getting out the vote, no matter how small the races.

"A vote is important. I need to count it, so... I wanted to make sure it got in today," said St. George voter Judy Bull. As for those who choose not to cast a ballot, Bull says, "They're silly. They have the freedom to choose, and if they don't take that opportunity, my opinion is they can't complain about anything."

For anyone who hasn't mailed out a ballot, the best bet at this point is to head to a local drop box.

"I definitely would not mail your ballot in if you still have it. It just won't make it in time," Sullivan explained. "The postmark does not matter anymore. Totally out the window. It has to be in the county clerk's possession by 8 p.m. on election day."