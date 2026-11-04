'I am not resigning;' State Sen. Kathleen Riebe refuses to answer calls to step down

SALT LAKE CITY — With a defiant tone, State Sen. Kathleen Riebe adamantly refused a call from her own party to resign after an investigation allegedly turned up workplace discrimination and harassment issues.

"I am not resigning," said Riebe in an email to FOX 13 News.

The Utah State Legislature's Republican supermajority may have just been broken:

Utah State Legislature's Republican supermajority may have just been broken

In the email, Riebe said the investigation report had not been shared with her.

"I take workplace concerns seriously," she wrote. "I also dispute material characterizations of my conduct that have been relayed to me. I will not discuss confidential personnel matters or speculate about the contents of a report that I have not been permitted to review."

On Tuesday, the Senate Minority Caucus announced that Riebe had been removed from the caucus and demanded she resign.

Caucus leaders did not share details about the investigation into Riebe, only saying that it involved a pattern of conduct that was "likely motivated by race, national origin, or ethnicity," and involved statements on employment decisions "involving individuals based on their sexual orientation or other protected characteristics."

Riebe, who has requested a copy of the report, said caucus leaders never contacted her for a response and reiterated that she has no plans to step down.

"Voters have entrusted me with public office four times, and I have important work ahead on behalf of my constituents," she wrote.

The Democratic state senator from Cottonwood Heights ended her email by commenting on the blue wave that saw her party dominate elections Tuesday.

"Across Utah and the country last night, voters sent a loud message: they expect their elected officials to focus on getting work done," Riebe said. "I will continue doing that work for my constituents.

"We have a great deal to accomplish together, and that is where my focus will remain."