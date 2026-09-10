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'It is wrong;' Gov. Cox rips DOJ over investigation into Lt. Gov. Henderson over voter lists

Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox
Cox for Governor campaign website
Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox
Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox
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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox came to the defense of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, one day after it was learned that she is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Henderson posted on social media Wednesday that she was being investigated by the DOJ for failing to comply with her duties as Utah's chief elections officer. The move came after the agency had threatened the Lt. Governor with criminal prosecution if she failed to turn over the state's voter records list.

"It is wrong for the DOJ to investigate or threaten the lieutenant governor for carrying out her responsibilities under Utah law," wrote Cox.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson under formal investigation by the Department of Justice:

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson under formal investigation by the Department of Justice

The governor added that any legal disagreements between the state and the federal government should be resolved in court.

As many states have done, Utah has refused to hand over its voter records list as the Trump administration continues to share unsupported allegations of election irregularities.

"It would be nice if the good folks at the DOJ would focus on actual problems instead of baselessly harassing election officials," wrote Henderson after being informed of the DOJ investigation.

In a review conducted by Henderson's office, only 27 noncitizens were on the state's 2.1 million-strong voter rolls and were removed, and none had ever cast a ballot.

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