Lots of common ground, but some big disagreements in Utah's 1st Congressional District debate

SALT LAKE CITY — Riley Owen and Ben McAdams had a lot to agree on in the televised debate for who should represent Utah's new First Congressional District.

Owen, who touted himself as a Gen Z Republican, faced McAdams, who has previously been Utah's lone Democratic congressman, in a debate Monday before a crowd of hundreds at Salt Lake Community College. They found common ground and agreement on issues like affordability; tariffs and the economy; protecting the Great Salt Lake; data centers and regulating artificial intelligence.

"Who's going to benefit from this disruptive technology, tech pros and billionaires?" said McAdams. "We're going to make sure that the benefits accrue to the American people."

Owen said "it is critical that we get this right," adding that "the government's number one responsibility is to protect its people."

But their collegial debate saw flashes of disagreement, particularly over issues like Medicaid work requirements. Owen defended the policies pushed by the Republican-controlled Congress, where McAdams viewed it as an effort to shove people off healthcare.

It prompted Owen to turn to McAdams and ask him: "What happened to the party of Bill Clinton? Work requirements were a hallmark of the welfare programs there and Democrats lined up to support that."

McAdams accused Republicans of "trying to create a maze for the simple purpose off the Medicaid rolls and passing costs on to regular people so they can afford a tax cut to billionaires."

Disagreement also flared up over gerrymandering and the congressional district they found themselves running in.

"I think every Utahn should be with the maps we have. I think that’s regardless of what your politics are," Owen said, noting the Democratic-leaning district he's in — while pointing out the remaining congressional districts are now much more conservative saying it "creates a breeding ground for extremism."

He accused McAdams of being forced to pivot more left than he is as a result.

"I wish nothing more than this legislature would have done their job when the voters asked them to create their boundaries to do that, but they refused and they litigated," he pushed back, defending the court case that led to redistricting in Utah. McAdams questioned if Owen "had the courage to stand up and stand strong."

After the debate, Owen told reporters he is a new face with his own ideas. Asked if he supported President Trump and his agenda, he told FOX 13 News: "I'm not running to defend President Trump or to defend a party, I’m running to fight for the Utahns of the First Congressional District. There's some things he gets right, there's some things he gets wrong and that's the case with every president and both parties, I think."

In contrast, McAdams noted their agreement, but told reporters he remembers when there was much he agreed on with his Republican colleagues in Congress — only to have them turn around and vote differently.

"It's great we had a lot to agree on," he said. "But it’s not about what people say it’s what they do."

One candidate in the race was not invited on the debate stage, but showed up anyway. Libertarian candidate Jesse West did not make the Utah Debate Commission's polling threshold to get a spot. However, he told FOX 13 News outside SLCC's Grand Theatre that he was engaging with voters and had questions of his own for McAdams and Owen.

"I’d like to ask the candidates will they vote to lower taxes? Would they vote to stop these endless wars costing our country billions and trillions of dollars? Will they vote to show us the Epstein Files? And vote to end genocide in Palestine?" he said.

Watch the entire debate here: