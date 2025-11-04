Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Millcreek City Council chooses new mayor as Silvestrini retires

Millcreek Mayor-elect Cheri Jackson
MILLCREEK, Utah — The Millcreek City Council has chosen who will fill the shoes of Mayor Jeff Silvestrini when he retires next week.

The council held a special meeting Monday evening, in which they interviewed five candidates to serve the remaining two years of Silvestrini's term. They unanimously chose Cheri Jackson, a member of the city council (she did not participate in the voting).

Silvestrini announced in September that he would be stepping down, retiring and planning to spend more time with his family.

Silvestrini endorsed Jackson as his replacement.

“I’ve had nine years of experience working with Cheri Jackson, and I know she has always been engaged and active not only as a councilmember for her district, but for the whole city,” he said. “I have full confidence that Cheri is the best candidate to preserve the culture in City Hall to serve well the public, but also to continue to execute on the vision that we have outlined since incorporation."

Jackson will replace Silvestrini on Nov. 10. The council said it will select her replacement in a "similar process" as the mayoral selection.

“Serving Millcreek has been an extraordinary honor,” Jackson said.  “I look forward to continuing this work as your new mayor – ensuring our city remains a thriving, welcoming, and resilient community."

Jackson was born and raised in Millcreek, according to Monday's announcement. She graduated from Skyline High School, earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brigham Young University, and a master's degree in public administration from Utah Valley University.

The four other candidates for the position were M. Jamie Walker, M. Gardner Reid, Jacob Richardson and Curtis A. Larsen.

