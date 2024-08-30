Plaintiffs in gerrymandering lawsuit want new congressional maps before 2026

SALT LAKE CITY — The plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the Utah State Legislature over independent redistricting are now asking a judge to order new congressional maps to be drawn up before 2026.

In a new filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others argue that the Utah Supreme Court's ruling in their case should require new maps.

"In the absence of a lawful legislatively enacted map, the Court should enter an order imposing a lawful congressional map to ensure that an equally populated map... and one compliant with Proposition 4, is in place in time for the 2026 elections," their attorney, David Reymann, wrote in a motion for summary judgment filed Wednesday.

The Utah Supreme Court ruled last month that the legislature overstepped its powers when it overrode Prop. 4, a citizen ballot initiative that formed an independent redistricting commission to draw maps for congress, the legislature and state school board. The plaintiffs specifically sued over the congressional maps, arguing that they constituted illegal gerrymandering to favor Republicans.

That lawsuit is still ongoing, but the Utah Supreme Court's ruling on a portion of it angered Republican leaders on Capitol Hill. The Utah State Legislature met in special session last week where lawmakers voted to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot seeking to unwind the Court's ruling. The House Speaker and Senate President have argued that the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling could "turn Utah into California" with a flood of ballot initiatives and an inability to fix any problems they create.

Supporters of the ruling have launched a campaign against Amendment D — what it will be known as on the ballot — arguing that it's the legislature that's overstepped its authority and is stifling the voice of voters.

This latest filing by the plaintiffs in the original lawsuit asks a judge to rule in their favor and order new congressional maps. The League and MWEG's attorneys ask the judge to rule the current congressional maps are invalid and order the legislature to adopt new ones that comply with the court's rulings.

"Thirty days would be a reasonable and appropriate amount of time for the Legislature to consider the three maps the Commission has already recommended, vote on them, and if it declines to adopt a Commission-recommended map, follow Proposition 4’s requirements for enacting a different map. Such a time frame is consistent with, and indeed more generous, than what other courts, both federal and state, have provided Legislatures in other redistricting litigation," Reymann wrote.

Read the filing here: