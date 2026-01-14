Protesters plan to continue, ramp up action against ICE operations in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Immigration enforcement remains a divisive topic in national politics, but in Utah, more local agencies are partnering with federal authorities under a program aimed at enforcing immigration laws.

Some counties in Utah have recently joined the federal 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to perform certain immigration enforcement functions.

“This is small democracy in action,” said Jamie Carter, a partner with the activist group ICE Out Actions, during a weekend protest in Salt Lake City.

The rally, organized in less than two days, drew an estimated 1,200 participants following the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis at an anti-ICE protest.

Carter said ICE activity appears to have intensified since Good’s death.

“It seems like they’re escalating," she said.

WATCH: Anti-ICE protesters pack Salt Lake City Council chambers

But she plans to keep showing up and standing up for what she believes in.

“We keep showing out. We keep speaking out. Because at some point the tide is going to turn," she said.

On Wednesday, ICE posted on X, responding to a Minnesota mayor. The post contrasted Utah, Texas, and Louisiana — described as cooperative with ICE — with Minnesota’s refusal to work alongside federal immigration agents.

Aaron Welcher, the communications director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, said their website has a map showing which counties have active 287(g) agreements so residents would be aware.

“We wanted people to know where these 287(g) agreements have already happened in Utah so that people can be safe and thoughtful,” said Welcher.

Welcher said increased cooperation in Utah could put more communities in direct contact with federal enforcement.

“Whether it’s Minneapolis or here in Utah, we’re all dealing with an increased presence of ICE. It’s affecting all of our communities, our friends and neighbors in different ways," he said.

Not all Utahns oppose the agreements. The Utah Eagle Forum told FOX 13 News last weekend that they consider ICE to be a federal agency tasked with protecting residents from criminal threats.

Carter, however, encourages people to continue to show up for what they believe in.

“People need to know you’re not alone, and we the people have the power,” she said.