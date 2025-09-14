These Utahns are glad Erika Kirk vows to continue her husband's legacy

OREM, Utah — Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, shared that she will never let her husband's legacy die, and that she plans to continue with his conversation tours around the country.

“I think it’s amazing that Erika, Turning Point USA, they’re going to continue that," said Evan Arkell, who attended BYU.

Arkell believes that the future of these debates could even grow.

"I think it’ll be the same as when Charlie was there. I think people will want to continue supporting Charlie’s mission… even more now that he’s gone," he said.

FOX 13 News went to Utah Valley University to talk with people at Kirk's memorial setup on Saturday, and many people were grateful that Erika plans to continue his legacy.

“It’s really important that we recreate the environment that allows people to speak their mind and talk with one another instead of resorting to violence,” said Austin Smith.

WATCH: Students gather to honor Charlie Kirk, want to be part of the change

Tate Mansfield is a student at BYU in Provo. He stopped by on Saturday to memorialize Kirk.

“That helps us to understand each other and where we’re coming from, especially with people like Charlie and Erika, where they’re so willing to tell people about how much Jesus Christ loves them,” said Mansfield.

Students look forward to the continued conversations.

"It’s really important to us, our beliefs and our convictions,” said Mansfield. "But important to people who believe the opposite of us, because they deserve the right to go and speak, debate and talk because everyone should be open-minded, willing to learn, willing to hear everyone’s opinion."

Some said they expect even larger turnouts at future engagements.

“I think they’ll be large," Smith said. "I think there’s a lot of people who maybe would not have invested in the time it would’ve taken to go to something like that previously, that are going to go now, and I think that’s important."

Many said they're praying for peace in our country.

"It’s important that even if we can’t all rally around the same set of ideas, one idea we should all be able to rally around is this idea that our dialogue with one another matters,” said Smith.

Mansfield hopes people will be optimistic and hear one another.

"Be more willing to go and talk and to understand each other, because we want to be able to do what Charlie would’ve wanted and honor his memory," he said.