Trump expected to shrink Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments again

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump is expected to issue an order on Monday once again reducing the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

Sources tell FOX 13 News that an event is scheduled to take place Monday at the White House, where President Trump would issue a new executive order. Congresswoman Celeste Maloy's office (whose new district includes both monuments) declined to comment, as did Governor Spencer Cox's office.

"Any policy announcement will come directly from the President. This reporting about potential executive orders is pure speculation," a White House official told Scripps News Group on Friday (FOX 13 News is a part of Scripps News group).

Environmental and tribal groups who supported both monuments were bracing for an action by President Trump.

"Monday’s anticipated action by President Trump is unlawful, unwise, and unacceptable. These spectacular landscapes deserve to be protected for current and future generations, not opened to exploitation at the behest of Utah politicians. This action will only bring uncertainty and chaos to places that should instead be protected for their rich biodiversity, unique geology, and remarkable cultural values. Grand Staircase-Escalante is a crown jewel of America’s public lands and Bears Ears is an incomparable cultural landscape; the protection of both is overwhelmingly popular with Utahns and Americans," said Scott Braden, Executive Director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, in a statement.

"The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance is committed to defending the monuments—whether that’s in a court of law or the halls of Congress. We are confident that President Trump’s reckless and unlawful acts will be rejected and the Monuments restored."

President Clinton designated Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996. President Obama designated Bears Ears National Monument in 2016. In 2017, President Trump shrunk both monuments. Then President Biden expanded them in 2021. Lawsuits have been filed by both the state of Utah and environmental and tribal groups going back and forth on the monuments' boundaries. Recently, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the state's lawsuit over President Biden's actions to move forward.

Lawsuits challenging President Trump's original reduction has been on hold in a federal court in Washington, D.C. FOX 13 News is told that litigation could be revived or new lawsuits could be filed, depending on what he does with the monuments.