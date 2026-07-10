Politicians' lawsuit over congressional maps is dropped

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of politicians who sued to block the new congressional map from being implemented have dropped their lawsuit.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby granted the voluntary motion by the plaintiffs, who included Congressional Reps. Burgess Owens and Celeste Maloy; county commissioners and sheriffs and St. George Mayor Jimmie Hughes. He had given them a July 7 deadline to decide whether to proceed or not.

"The case is dismissed without prejudice with no fees, costs, or expenses awarded as to any party. No order will follow. The clerk of court is directed to close the case," Judge Shelby wrote.

The politicians sued Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson to block her from implementing the map, as ordered by a court. A three-judge panel, including Judge Shelby, previously rejected the politicians' demand to block the map.

No reason was given for the dismissal, but the new congressional map has been used and primary elections have already been held for the new congressional seats.

This lawsuit spiraled out of litigation filed by the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government in state court against the Utah State Legislature. They challenged the Utah State Legislature's replacement of Prop. 4, the citizen ballot initiative for independent redistricting, and imposition of a map that they alleged was gerrymandered to favor Republicans.

A judge ruled in their favor and, after ordering the legislature to draw new maps, rejected those for not complying with the tenets of Prop. 4 and chose a map that created a Salt Lake County-centric congressional district. The legislature is appealing to the Utah Supreme Court.