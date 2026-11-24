SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Attorney General has agreed to dismiss criminal charges against Kalshi executives after the prediction market blocked Utahns from using its app.

Late Monday, the office filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice. That means it can be re-filed, if Kalshi resumes operations in Utah.

Kalshi blocks Utah users from its markets after court ruling:

Kalshi blocks Utah users from its markets after court ruling

Attorney General Derek Brown said his office would reevaluate the case in an interview with FOX 13 News on Monday, shortly after Kalshi confirmed it would drop the case.

"That we’ll be looking at. But I'm thrilled that they have fundamentally made a decision to follow Utah law," he said on Monday. "There are a number of other companies that have received cease and desists from our office specifically for violating Utah law, so we will continue to look at all available options and effectively use every tool we have to make sure people follow the law we have here in Utah."

Kalshi told FOX 13 News it was instituting a "pause" after a federal court ruling allowed Utah to crack down on prediction markets under its constitutional prohibition on gambling. The Trump administration is currently suing Utah, alleging that its Commodity Futures Trading Commission has exclusive oversight of prediction markets.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby, who ruled against Kalshi in their lawsuit, has yet to rule on the CFTC's demand.