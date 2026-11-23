SALT LAKE CITY — It's officially over.

On Monday, the Utah Board of Canvassers met to certify the 2026 midterm elections. The board, made up of Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson, Attorney General Derek Brown, Auditor Tina Cannon and Treasurer Marlo Oaks, voted unanimously to certify the results.

It was an extraordinary election year. The "blue tsunami" that swept across the country also hit Utah's Capitol Hill, breaking the Republican supermajority in the Utah House of Representatives. With court-ordered redistricting and new congressional boundaries, Utah also elected a Democrat to represent a new district in Salt Lake County.

Lt. Gov. Henderson thanked county clerks for their hard work during the elections. She also thanked voters. Overall, voter turnout in Utah was roughly 60%. Lt. Gov. Henderson said about 91% of Utahns used a mail-in ballot to vote.

"Overall, things went really well," she said.

It was an election cycle where Lt. Gov. Henderson, a Republican, was being sued for voters' personal info by the Trump administration's Department of Justice. She refused to hand it over, arguing that state and federal law prohibit it. A federal judge ultimately sided with the Lt. Governor. The standoff between the two sides also led to the DOJ investigating her and the agency threatened her with criminal prosecution. Then the DOJ announced it would send election monitors to observe Utah elections.

Lt. Gov. Henderson told FOX 13 News on Monday she was worried about voters and thanked them.

"I was really hopeful going into this election that the voters of the state of Utah would feel like this was just normal. My biggest concern was that voters would be afraid of monitors or afraid that their vote wouldn’t count or something because of all the chaos and rhetoric leading up to it," she said. "So I was really trying to message hard to voters that this would be normal. They would feel normal and they should just vote however they normally would have. I think voters listened. I'm really grateful for that. It was not a normal election on my end. It did not feel normal for me in the months and weeks and days leading up to the election. But on Election Day itself? It was really smooth considering all of that."

Lt. Gov. Henderson said she has not heard from the U.S. Department of Justice since Election Day.

Over the weekend, a group of Republican voters and delegates sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Henderson and Auditor Cannon urging them not to certify the results of the election over fears about voting machines and election "security." She said the Board of Canvassers cannot legally consider that (although the Utah State Auditor's Office did a special review to ensure election numbers did indeed match up).

"The state Board of Canvassers has no other statutory duty or obligation to look into anything else. So where there are other concerns or things that voters might want to have addressed? We’ve got a legislative session coming up," Lt. Gov. Henderson said.