Utah lieutenant governor warns of fake, AI-generated election results

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's lieutenant governor, who oversees elections in the state, says there may be false information circulating online about Tuesday's results.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson posted on social media that her office learned of fake election results being shared, in the form of an AI-generated image.

"DON’T BE FOOLED!" she wrote. "These are not real!"

The LG reminded Utahns that — as usual — no results are released before 8 p.m., which is when the polls close. Those who have not voted yet can find instructions and locations at vote.utah.gov.

FOX 13 News will share the latest available results online and on the air when the time comes. The results can also be found on the state's website.