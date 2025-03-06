Utah NAACP leader calls out Gov. Cox for siding with Trump

SALT LAKE CITY — On the heels of President Trump's address to Congress, Salt Lake City's NAACP branch president spoke to FOX 13 News about her concerns with the current administration and why she has taken those concerns to Gov. Spencer Cox.

In the letter dated last week to the governor, Jeanetta Williams headlined the note with "Gov. Cox's true colors have emerged with his support of President Trump’s agenda."

The letter mentioned the governor having signed the bill to ban public sector collective bargaining. She also wrote that the governor's immigration policies disproportionately harm children and families, making them fearful to go to churches and schools due to harassment and bullying.

Additionally, she said Gov. Cox has failed to support Utah’s federal employees and has not stood up to the president after those layoffs, which affect many workers here in the state.

FOX 13 asked Williams what she would like to see done in response to her letter.

"What would make me feel better would be for him to say, ‘Let's sit down and talk about these issues. Let's talk.’ Have both sides come together instead of having him be just one-sided on everything and disregard the feelings of the other people,” said Williams. “As I mentioned before, to be the governor for the entire state and not just be the governor for a few."

Other items of note from that letter include minimum wage and DEI initiatives.

Williams said Cox has been mum about minimum wage, and she argues that $7.25 an hour needs to be raised to a guaranteed living wage.

In terms of DEI, she says Cox has dismantled those efforts, which she says will create barriers for students from varying socio-economic backgrounds and for students of color.

She has not heard back from the governor's office.

FOX 13 also reached out to Gov. Cox for comment, and we have yet to hear back.