SNAP recipients can use prior months' balance in November even if shutdown continues, officials say

SALT LAKE CITY — As tens of thousands of Utahns brace for the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the government shutdown, the State is clearing up some important information.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services informed SNAP recipients this week that if the shutdown continues, they will not receive food stamps for November.

However, they announced Saturday that if people have a prior balance in their SNAP account, they still will be able to use that balance to buy food after Nov. 1.

According to the department, approximately 86,000 Utah households rely on SNAP benefits, which are 100% federally funded.

The state offered contact information for those who need assistance during the SNAP pause:

