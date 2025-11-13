With a new competitive congressional map, Democrats dive in

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to the judge's pick of a new congressional map that creates more competitive districts, Democratic candidates are rushing to declare their candidacies.

In a ruling late Monday, Judge Dianna Gibson rejected the legislature's proposed map in the redistricting lawsuit brought by the League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government. Instead, she selected a map proposed by the plaintiffs that she declared was more aligned with the neutral criteria of voter-approved Proposition 4.

Where Utah's previous four congressional districts split the state like a pizza, creating a mix of urban and rural districts (that critics say diluted more moderate and Democratic-leaning voters), the new map makes a large part of Salt Lake County a "donut" with more competitive districts, particularly in Salt Lake County.

That's sparked a rush of Democrats now declaring.

On Thursday, Ben McAdams — the last Democrat to hold a congressional seat in Utah — announced his return in a campaign video:

Too many Utah families are working harder than ever but not making ends meet. To Donald Trump and the D.C. elite, affordability is just a slogan.



I'm excited to announce my run for Congress, because the challenges facing Utah and this country demand we get off the sidelines.

He is not the only one.

Sen. Kathleen Riebe, who represents Cottonwood Heights in the Utah State Legislature, was the first to announce her campaign for the new district centered around Salt Lake County. One of the "no" votes in the Utah State Senate against the legislature's proposed map, Sen. Riebe said she supports the plaintiffs' map that was chosen.

"[The judiciary] used the constitution, they used the will of the people and this is the map that needs to stand," she said.

In an interview with FOX 13 News, Sen. Riebe, a school teacher in her day job, said she is motivated to run again because of her shared experiences with Utahns.

"I've worked hard, I've worked many jobs, I've worked two jobs to get ahead and people aren't getting ahead," she said. "People aren't able to afford food, they can't afford a house. People need those opportunities in life."

Sen. Riebe said she anticipates a "very competitive primary" of Democrats running, which she said is a good thing with voters being "really super engaged but also excited because they have a choice now."

"I've been an underdog before in the supermajority as a female Democrat. I've stood up for a lot of things," she said of her time in the Utah State Legislature. "I hope people recognize that when the work gets hard, I'm willing to roll up my sleeves and do the work it takes."

Manuel Rodriguez, FOX 13 News Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, in an interview with FOX 13 News.

Others are considering whether to jump in. Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City, told FOX 13 News in a text message he's "humbled by the encouragement I've received to step up and will consider it seriously with my wife and family."

"One thing is clear, District 1 deserves a new generation of leadership. Someone unafraid to speak truth to power, hold people accountable, and put everyday working Utahns first," he said.

Caroline Gleich, the environmental activist and former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate who lost her race against Republican Sen. John Curtis, also said she is considering it, posting on Threads that she has been encouraged to run by many and leaving it at: "More soon."

Other Democratic candidates are jumping in, but not necessarily in the now super-competitive Salt Lake County district. Jonny Larsen, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, told FOX 13 News he has decided to run in the new Fourth Congressional District, which includes parts of the southern part of Salt Lake County and more rural areas.

"At the end of the day, it's not about what the lines are. It's what the voters want," Larsen said in an interview with FOX 13 News.

Larsen said one thing that motivated him to run is his own experience as a veteran. He said he personally witnessed the impacts of the recent government shutdown at the VA Hospital.

"Affordability. That's something that's hitting everyone here in Utah right now. Housing, groceries, health care, those are the issues that matter to voters and are important right now," Larsen said.

Manuel Rodriguez, FOX 13 News Jonny Larsen, candidate for the new Fourth Congressional District, in an interview with FOX 13 News.

