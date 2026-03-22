Young voters press Utah 1st Congressional District candidates on key issues

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A crowded field of candidates hoping to represent Utah’s newly created 1st Congressional District brought their message to a younger audience Saturday on the campus of Salt Lake Community College.

The forum, organized by the nonpartisan group Ignite Utah, drew several dozen attendees in person, with more watching online. The goal: connect Gen Z voters with the candidates seeking to represent them in Washington.

Eight candidates — Ben McAdams, Kathleen Riebe, Michael Farrell, Nate Blouin, Liban Mohamed, Luis Villarreal, Eva Lopez Chavez, and Dave Robinson — took turns answering questions submitted by young voters ahead of the event.

Topics ranged from housing affordability and the future of the Great Salt Lake to healthcare and gun policy.

“For the most part, I think they stayed on topic,” said Justin Yerbury, a local delegate who attended. “I’d give them a solid B. But I still have some clarifying questions about how these issues really affect Gen Z.”

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While many candidates emphasized similar priorities, some attendees said the answers at times felt familiar.

“I don’t care who it is. I just need someone serious,” said Kaile Akina.

“I have a candidate in mind that I feel aligned with,” added attendee Fane Harris. “But for the rest, I think voters deserve to know how they’re actually going to challenge these systems and what they’ve done outside of politics to do that.”

Still, both said the turnout itself was encouraging.

“Seeing a lot more people out, I’m really excited. It gives me fire,” Akina said.

“Seeing five dozen people here, and others online, it’s inspiring,” Harris added. “It makes you motivated.”

That sense of urgency is being driven in part by economic pressures facing younger voters.

“We’re seeing rising costs but not rising wages,” said Trey Walton, who attended the forum after working for a candidate who recently dropped out of the race. “Our college tuition — we carry four times more debt than previous generations — and we don’t have a strong job market. That’s affecting every Gen Z voter and getting more of us involved.”

With Utah’s primary in a couple of months, candidates have limited time to stand out, especially among a generation looking for more than familiar talking points.

The primary election is set for June 23.

Utah’s general election will follow on Nov. 3.