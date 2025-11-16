Tooele thrift store's Christmas tree auction raises funds for food pantry, homeless shelter

TOOELE, Utah — While some may say it’s early to deck the halls, a thrift store in Tooele is getting a jump-start on the holiday season with a unique fundraiser aimed at helping those most in need.

Switchpoint Tooele Thrift has launched "Blessing in the Boughs," a Christmas tree sale where community members can bid on or purchase elaborately decorated trees to support the organization's mission.

"Maybe I can show kindness and love to those in our demographic that need it the most right now," said Stacey Bice, manager of Switchpoint Tooele Thrift.

The organization is dedicated to "empowering people that for no fault of their own are experiencing poverty and are experiencing homelessness at this time," Bice said.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be directly reinvested in the community, supporting the local food pantry and the Harris Community Village Homeless Shelter.

"We are a nonprofit. All the money that we make here goes to feed the food pantry and also to feed the Harris Community Village Homeless Shelter, the things they have to have that nobody thinks about, the behind-the-scenes types of things,” said Bice.

The trees, decorated by three volunteers, feature high-end ornaments and unique themes. Each one is priced based on its size and the time invested in its decoration. Seven trees are currently available for bidding at the store, located just off Main Street in Tooele.

For the staff, the fundraiser is more than just selling holiday decorations.

"Each tree is a step forward in the right direction," said Abbie Greenwood, the assistant manager for Switchpoint Thrift’s coffee shop. "We put in a lot of effort and energy to make these beautiful trees to raise money — especially around the Christmas season when... people need food and to help put that money back into our community."

The trees have already caught the eye of shoppers, with one nutcracker-themed tree being a particular favorite.

"They love this tree, and it’s so cute. Your eyes are just drawn to it— all the colors, all the nutcrackers," Greenwood said.

The trees will be available for bidding for another week. Bice hopes the variety will appeal to everyone, noting: "Every one of them has a different theme and kind of different flavor, so I guess it would depend on your taste."

They hope to see the community come out and support “Blessings in the Boughs" over the next week.

"See people light up when they see beautiful trees that make a difference," Greenwood said.