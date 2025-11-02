From Jordanelle to the Atlantic: Utah mom races across the ocean

SALT LAKE CITY — She is breaking barriers and even leading her class for a time.

Seasoned sailor and Kamas mother Francesca "Frankie" Clacsich spoke with FOX 13 News from her boat in the middle of the Atlantic and in the middle of her race, the "Transat du Cafe D'alor."

"Last Sunday we start in L’Havre in Normandy in the north of France for this race," Clacsich said. "Right now we are approaching the Canaries Island, and in a couple days hopefully we can turn west and point into the other side of the Atlantic. So far, there’s never been an American woman in this event, and I’m honored to be the first one attempting."

Clacsich has the designation of being the first American woman to compete in this 4,300-mile transatlantic race. She is co-skipper of a 60-foot vessel sponsored by 11th Hour Racing, a group that promotes environmental advocacy.

"So far it’s a great opportunity and a great experience," she said.

With goals to sail solo around the world, Clacsich and her co-skipper made a strategic move and led their class for a time, something she says she knows her close family and friends are watching from the Park City area closely.

"You can definitely feel a lot of support from home. It’s been really nice seeing all the people that are following us," she said.

Clacsich was born and raised in Italy but moved to Summit County in recent years, saying she came with her bike and a few bags and never left. She now raises her own family in the small community of Hideout and even works as a ski instructor at Park City Mountain Resort in the winter.

"It’s a town and community that definitely share outdoor interests, and we have a lot of outdoor activities, and sailing is just one of them," she said. "I’m facing the Jordanelle from my house. Most of the people I know are just sailing in front of my place in a lake in Utah."

It's quite different from this adventure she's currently taking, which puts her out on the open ocean unassisted and is expected to last two weeks. It will eventually wrap up in Martinique.

She shared this bit of advice: "I think it's really important to pursue your dreams. I'm 37 now, but a few years ago I never thought I'd be here doing what I'm doing. I think it’s for sure having big dreams and trying hard to accomplish them."

You can follow her journey on her website: francescaclapcich.com.