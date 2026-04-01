West Jordan teacher gets surprise of a lifetime after changing students’ lives through music

WEST JORDAN, Utah — At Oakcrest Elementary in West Jordan, the sound inside the gym said it all. A roar of cheers and dozens of students on their feet, all excitement for one person: Music teacher Scott Knight.

It’s not every day an elementary school teacher gets that kind of reaction. But for Knight, it’s well earned. For the past five years, he’s been turning after-school musicals into something much bigger — giving students a place to grow, perform, and find confidence both on and off the stage.

Parents say what he’s built goes far beyond a typical school production.

Eric Dryer, the nominator, described being “amazed” at how Knight transforms a group of students into a full-scale performance, often lasting hours and involving dozens of kids. But the real impact, they say, isn’t just what happens on stage — it’s what happens within each student.

Some children discover talents that their families never knew they had. Others find the confidence to step out of their shell for the first time. Students themselves say the experience is something special.

They talk about the excitement of performing, the nerves, and the pride that comes after, when a room full of strangers suddenly knows their name.

For Knight, that transformation is exactly why he started the program. He says he’s seen firsthand how musical theater can change lives by giving students who may struggle in the classroom a chance to shine in a completely different way.

That dedication is what led to a surprise celebration as part of the FOX 13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union.

In front of his students, Knight was honored for his impact. He was presented with a director’s chair, along with additional gifts and experiences to support his program. He also received a $1,500 donation to help continue building opportunities for his students.

The moment was emotional, but for Knight, the focus quickly returned to the kids. He says seeing students grow in confidence and discover who they are is the most rewarding part of the job. And judging by the reaction inside that gym, the feeling is mutual.

Scott Knight’s story is a reminder of what can happen when a teacher goes above and beyond — creating not just performances, but lasting impact.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized? You can nominate them for the FOX 13 Dream Team at fox13now.com/dreamteam.