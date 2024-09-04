Hogle Zoo says 3-month-old snow leopard cubs — 1 boy, 1 girl — are doing well

SALT LAKE CITY — There's good news coming out of Utah's Hogle Zoo, as animal caretakers report that a pair of snow leopard cubs are thriving while still in the care of their mother.

A few months ago, the zoo announced that the snow leopard named "Babs" was expecting cubs.

Babs then gave birth to the cubs on June 4, and they have been with her ever since. They have not yet been unveiled for the public to see; the zoo said the young "snowballs" need their privacy to adapt to their new environment, as well as receive important vaccinations.

Visitors will be able to see the cubs at some point this fall, but no exact date is known. They have not yet been named — or, at least, the zoo has not announced their names yet.

On Monday, the zoo announced the gender of the cubs, which they said was confirmed at their 12-week veterinary checkup. The result? One boy and one girl.

"We can’t wait for you to meet them this fall," the zoo wrote in a social media post.