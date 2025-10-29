Mutual aid fridges in Salt Lake City feed hundreds as residents brace for SNAP changes

SALT LAKE CITY — Community members in neighborhoods across Salt Lake City are finding new ways to support one another, including through a growing network of community fridges.

Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid and other volunteers launched the fridges in October 2021 to help neighbors access food without any barriers. Basically, anyone can take what they need or leave what they can. Some community fridges are in Rose Park and Sugar House.

"It's accessible and we meet the community where they're at," said Afa Aikona, a volunteer with Salt Lake Community Mutual Aid.

In Rose Park, a bright red fridge sits in a quiet neighborhood — one that Aikona says has become an important source of support, especially with Utahns bracing for the loss of SNAP benefits come Nov. 1. However, the Utah Department of Workforce Services announced over the weekend that if recipients have a prior balance in their SNAP account, they can use that balance after Nov. 1

"As soon as my family and I come to drop off here, we'll notice just that same day, that food is basically gone," she said. "There's already many life stressors that we deal with. Many of us have become unemployed, and then you add SNAP benefits being taken away."

Nearby organizations are also feeling the strain. Susi Feltch-Malohifo’ou, a cofounder of Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources, says they run a food bank that serves more than 400 families every week.

"Food is a right — it's a human right," Feltch-Malohifo’ou said. "There's always people that come and need more."

Volunteers say the community fridges are especially in need of fresh produce, meat, diapers, toiletries and menstrual products. Those interested in donating or learning more can visit slcmutualaid.com.