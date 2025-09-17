New citizens urged to bring their traditions at Salt Lake County naturalization ceremony

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — It was packed Monday at the Utah Cultural Center as 89 people representing 36 different countries became new American citizens.

The naturalization ceremony was hosted by Salt Lake County and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The newcomers were encouraged by many of the ceremony's speakers to bring their traditions and celebrate their uniqueness as they embark on their journey now as Americans

One man remarked from the podium, "This is our country's motto: E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one."

"This is the most important day of my life," Ciria Almanza said.

Almanza said she was elated at becoming a US citizen. She said the process has been long, but worth it.

"I’m so grateful to be a part of this country. I have no words to describe my feelings. It’s between happiness and lots of emotions together," she said.

She was joined by two of her three children at the event. Her oldest child is currently serving in the Air Force out of Travis Airbase in California.

"It’s fantastic. We’re so happy for her," Luis Almanza said of his mom.

Her daughter Emma squeezed her and commented, "I think it’s a really big thing for us, and I’ve been wanting this for so long. I don’t think a lot of people understand how hard it can be for so many people. I think it’s just really good that she has her citizenship now."

Ciria and her husband, Valentine Armanza, run the business "V & C Concrete" out of Star Valley, Wyoming.

Ciria cried as she raised her right hand and read aloud an oath, and then led in the Pledge of Allegiance, standing side by side others who all had a story to share.

"We are all here for the same reason: looking for a better life, for our kids, for ourselves," Ciria said.

"Today I became a US citizen," Shulem Jones said as she beamed a great big smile. "It’s really, really a special day!"

Coming to America from Mexico seven years ago to study English, Shulem said she was very nervous leaving everything she knew.

"As a lot of immigrants, I left family, a job, a house, a lot of friends over there. I was so scared."

But her mother's advice kept her going: "Basically, you pack your dreams into your suitcase and you don't know what can happen."

Shulem is now married and working a job she loves, surrounded by new friends and family. She says it's more than she ever imagined it could be.

"Everything you can work for in this country — you can achieve all those dreams. Today, you can see I am here today. Yeah!" she said.

"I am so excited," her mother-in-law Julie Jones said of this day. "We have been waiting for this for about five years."

She said it's a long and arduous process to go through the right channels and become a citizen, and she his so proud of her daughter-in-law and every step she's taken.

"She proved herself and had everything she needed," Julie said.

"It's about freedom, " Salt Lake City Councilman Carlos Morena said. "You can dictate your destiny here and do whatever you want — just with hard work!"

Morena fled Venezuela and sought political asylum here, saying there's no other place like America when it comes to the opportunities that are available here.

"That's why I say, America’s not a dream. America’s a miracle!" he said.

"Congratulations! I know this journey wasn’t easy," Nadia Irakoze from Tanzania said, speaking to the crowd Monday and shared that she was in this very same group two years ago swearing in. "Becoming a U.S. citizen means having a voice, freedom; it gives us a lot of opportunity and joy."