Salt Lake City thrift store helps people turn a new leaf

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman’s search for her son led her to create Lillies of the Fields — a thrift store meant to help the unhoused community and newly released prisoners.

“I made up my mind that I didn’t want anybody else to suffer like I suffer,” said Mary Daniels, the owner of the thrift store. “God’s given me more than enough.”

The 10-year-old store, located on South Main Street, bloomed after Daniels began a search in 2008 for her son who was unhoused.

She eventually found him, but he’s been off and on the streets since then.

“He’s still out there,” she said.

Daniels said the store started because of her son, but that the store used to be a street ministry.

For nearly a decade, she and a local pastor collected and handed out clothes and other items to the unhoused community at Pioneer Park. Her collection continued to grow. Then, in 2015, it turned into a store.

The store’s proceeds go to organizations including Deseret Industries and Savers among many others.

However, anyone unhoused or newly released prisoners can come into the shop and grab clean clothes for a court hearing or interview, she said.

“Wherever there’s streets, wherever there’s someone sleeping on the streets — they’re welcome,” Daniels said.