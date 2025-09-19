Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Utah nonprofit uses quiltmaking to support Honduran women, families

SALT LAKE CITY — The 'One Common Thread' nonprofit, partially based in Utah, is using quilting squares to connect local communities to support women in Honduras through quilt-making.

“[Quilting] gives them self-esteem, gives them a purpose,” said Kym Frey, co-CEO of the organization. “The ladies actually cut the hexagons out themselves; they wrap them around the piece of paper.”

“One Common Thread” says it all began when Frey's partner, Courtney Kimball, asked a neighbor to come help while making her daughter's quilt. At the time, she was living in Honduras.

“She made, in those three hours, probably about 500 hexagons, and I paid her about $20,” explained Kimball.

With such great feedback, The idea for their non-profit was born.

Kimball and Frey put together kits and ship them to the women in Honduras who want to sew and earn money. It helps the women with basic necessities and teaches them how to support themselves and their families.

“To get these homes and their children safe, getting these children into beds and off of the floor just the dignity that it gives to them,” said Kimball.

Frey shared how the best thing about watching the women sew is seeing their self-esteem build.

“This feeling of being able to be confident, and that’s probably one of the most fulfilling things for us,” she said

One Common Thread travels regularly to Honduras to learn of any additional needs and search for new quilters.

“...'One Common Thread' is being wives, mothers, and sisters," Kimball said, "and having this love of wanting to help one another.”

