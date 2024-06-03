Utah Pride Parade brings out thousands of participants, spectators

SALT LAKE CITY — Rainbows flooded Salt Lake City streets Sunday morning as thousands took part in the Utah Pride Center's Pride Parade. There were more than 120 entries who dedicated time and attention to thought-out details.

The Sacred Circle Healthcare float had rainbow accessories to accompany its sparkling teal and orange float.

"The mountain range in that represents the Deep Creek Mountain Range," Dereck with Sacred Circle Healthcare said.

Those who lined the streets waved rainbow flags, and smiles, cheers and excitement erupted as the parade kicked off.

"Pride is just something to where you can celebrate who you are when the rest of the year it's just hard to be who you are," said one attendee.

"I love being supported and surrounded by people who feel the same way as I do," said another.

This year's parade theme was crowdsourced and voted on. The winner? Unity in Community.

"There are a lot of youth, children, who don't know they are wonderful, accepted and perfect just the way they are, so I think we need to be loud about our support of the community," said a parade watcher.

The Pride Center has gone through some turmoil in the past several months, but even with a leaner staff, all the participants worked hard to make Pride 2024 as memorable as ever.

"This entire event, this weekend, is put on by a 12-person volunteer steering committee, and they've been remarkable and incredible, and our community wouldn't be having Pride without them," said Chad Call, the Utah Pride Center's new executive director.

It didn't matter if attendees had been coming since the parade started in 1990 or if they were first-timers — those along the route said the love and acceptance in Salt Lake City Sunday morning was contagious.