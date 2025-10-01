Cox, Chaffetz headline Turning Point USA's return at Utah State campus

LOGAN, Utah — Tuesday's event at Utah State University was part eulogy for Charlie Kirk, part Republican rally, and part promotion to keep Turning Point USA going, despite Kirk’s death.

And in light of what happened less than three weeks ago down at Utah Valley University, security was extremely tight and noticeable — for those in attendance and for the media covering this event.

Once folks were seated, there were several chants of “Charlie, Charlie” along with a slideshow of some of his prior speeches.

Then there was a round table discussion featuring Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.

The governor essentially reiterated his slogan that we all need to "disagree better."

“The prophet I believe in, that just passed away, for the past couple of years has been talking about peacemaking and bridgebuilding," Cox said, referring to President Russell M. Nelson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "He very passionately believed that anger never persuades and hostility never convinces anyone. Here's the connection I want to make. That is not soft. Peacemaking is not soft. It is the hardest thing you can do. And that's what Charlie understood.”

Alex Clark, who is a conservative social media influencer and works for Turning Point USA, said this was the largest campus crowd that they have had so far with 6,500 people.