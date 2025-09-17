Washington County Sheriff's Office shares new information on timeline in Robinson investigation

HURRICANE, Utah — Sheriff Nate Brooksby said he was shocked when he got a phone call from a former Washington County detective last Thursday, saying he believed he had the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk with him.

Brooksby held a press conference on Wednesday, explaining his office's limited involvement in the case of 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson.

He clarified that, although Robinson turned himself in at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, his agency was merely assisting by taking the suspect into custody until the lead investigators arrived.

The full press conference can be viewed in the media player above.

Robinson, who lived in St. George, turned himself in at the county sheriff's office on Thursday evening.

Robinson's mother said she saw the photo of the suspected shooter in the news on Thursday and thought it looked like him. She showed her husband (Robinson's father), who agreed. She said she called Robinson to ask him where he was, and he said he was at home sick, and had been home sick on Wednesday as well.

Robinson's father also said he thought the photo of the suspected murder weapon looked like a rifle he had given to Robinson as a gift. He then asked Robinson to send him a photo of the rifle, but Robinson didn't respond. He then talked on the phone with Robinson, who "implied" that he was planning to take his own life. His parents then convinced him to meet up at their home in Washington City.

Court documents say that in the conversation with his parents, Robinson "implied" that he had shot Kirk. They urged him to speak with a family friend who was a retired deputy, who then helped convince Robinson to turn himself in.