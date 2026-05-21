Gov. Cox declares state of emergency over extreme drought

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency Thursday, spurred by the state's extreme drought conditions following a dismal winter season in which Utah experienced its warmest season on record.

The governor's executive order declaring a state of emergency activates an Emergency Operation Plan, setting in motion a government response to deal with what is expected to be a lengthy period of drought.

Cox's order comes as all of Utah's 29 counties are in severe drought, with 22 currently in extreme drought status.

The state's snowpack following the winter season was the lowest recorded in Utah since 1930, forcing officials to rely on reservoir water storage.

“Our snowpack provides 95% of Utah’s water supply,” said Cox. “This winter, that supply fell far short of what Utah needs. We are now relying heavily on reservoir storage, which remains at 70% capacity thanks to careful management during wetter years. But those reserves are being drawn down faster than we’d like. I urge every Utahn to treat water as the precious resource it is.”

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