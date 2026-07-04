Eagle Point Resort shares photos, thanks firefighters for Fourth of July

BEAVER, Utah — Staff at Eagle Point Resort have shared photos and thanked the firefighters who worked throughout the holiday weekend to contain the Cottonwood Fire.

"Today, while many gather to celebrate, we are humbled by the situation unfolding on our mountain. Against a backdrop shaped by fire, this flag stands as a reminder of resilience, unity, and hope - and of the brave firefighters working tirelessly to protect what we all hold dear," read their statement in part.

Resort owners assessed the damage last week, with 300 of the resort's 600 acres impacted by the fire. Several structures were also destroyed.

Courtesy Eagle Point Resort

The Cottonwood Fire, as of Saturday morning, was estimated to be at 94,767.9 acres and 25% contained. Several communities near Beaver had also been ordered to be at SET, advising residents to be ready at a moment's notice to evacuate should conditions change.

"This Fourth of July, we celebrate not only our country’s history, but the heroes among us. Thank you to every first responder serving our community," read Eagle Point Resort's statement.