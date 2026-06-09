Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsUtah Wildfires

Actions

New wildfire in Tooele County quickly grows to 200 acres

South Mountain Fire (2).jpg
Utah Wildfire Info
South Mountain Fire (2).jpg
Posted

STOCKTON, Utah — A new wildfire was sparked Monday night in Tooele County.

Officials with the North Tooele Fire District said the "South Mountain Fire" is more than 200 acres with no containment reached yet. They said their crew was dispatched to the fire around 8:45 p.m.

The fire is on private land west of Stockton and south of the Tooele Army Depot.

Officials say there are no evacuations, although an unmanned communications tower on South Mountain is threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"While we understand the flames are visible throughout Tooele County, please do NOT attempt to get closer to the fire as roads will be needed for crews to enter and exit the area," the fire district wrote on Facebook.

Recent Utah Wildfire Stories

 

DirecTV customers have lost access to FOX 13 and FOX – Here’s how to stay connected