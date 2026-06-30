'She gave of herself constantly': Loved ones remember woman killed in Utah-Colorado wildfire

Three firefighters were killed Saturday while battling two wildfires near the Colorado-Utah border, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service announced.

Emily Barker, 38, was from Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, was from Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 26, was from Alabama.

Loved ones and friends started sharing tributes on social media, and FOX 13 News spoke to the loved ones of Emily Barker.

It all started when Sarah Brubeck was looking for a roommate in Colorado.

“Emily answered a random Craigslist ad,” Brubeck said. "We didn't even know we had so much in common, so we had multiple hockey bags in our garage and multiple snowboards.”

Little did Brubeck know, she was getting a lot more than just a roommate.

“Grew to be more sisters than friends,” she said.

3 firefighters killed in wildfires

Just a couple of states over, Barker had touched the life of Kayla Lindsey.

“I met her when I was doing my interagency fire season with USFS and BLM Idaho,” she said. "You cannot see Emily and not want to talk to her.”

However, both friends’ worlds came crashing down when they heard the news that three firefighters did not make it while responding to the Knowles Fire along the Colorado-Utah border.

“One of our teammates was like, 'Hey, Emily, let us know you're safe,' and she didn't respond,” Brubeck said. "I just assumed she was out of service, and she would respond when she could, but she couldn’t.”

“I saw it first on Facebook,” Lindsey said. "I just kept reading it over and over, like, 'That's not the Emily Barker, I know that's not my Emily.'”

Barker had died during a burn-over incident, something that hits close to home for Lindsey.

“I remember my first state fire, we pulled our shelters, and that's never a good feeling. You never want to have to hear the words, 'Get to your safety zone,’” she said. "I couldn't imagine as strong as Emily was, how scared she must have felt when that happened, because that's a terrible way to go.”

“She was more than life itself,” Lindsey added through tears. "She took so much interest in every person she met. She loved her job.”

While the world is getting to know Barker as a hero, her friends said it’s who she’s been all along.

“Showing up to house sit for free while we're on our honeymoon or offering to carry someone's hockey bag — she just gave of herself constantly,” Brubeck said.

“Didn't matter how much she didn't have in her cup, she always tried to fill everyone else’s,” Lindsey added. "I just wish we had more Emilys in the fire service.”

A wildland firefighter who knew the victims in Utah released the following statement:

“It’s times like these we’re reminded how truly dangerous our jobs are. Fire is the only natural disaster we ask men and women to stand in front of and stop. While we are often successful, sometimes the power of fire overtakes us, despite our best efforts and safest decision making. As we see so much criticism online about how we do our jobs, please remember our ultimate goal is to get every firefighter home safely. Saturday, we failed. The loss of Emily, Nick, and Sydney is burned in our souls. Our agencies and firefighters are hurting. We appreciate the public support now. And we hope that continues long after this has been forgotten for most of you. Because, for us, it is never forgotten. Every decision“It’s times like these we’re reminded how truly dangerous our jobs are. Fire is the only natural disaster we ask men and women to stand in front of and stop. While we are often successful, sometimes the power of fire overtakes us, despite our best efforts and safest decision making. As we see so much criticism online about how we do our jobs, please remember our ultimate goal is to get every firefighter home safely. Saturday, we failed. The loss of Emily, Nick, and Sydney is burned in our souls. Our agencies and firefighters are hurting. We appreciate the public support now. And we hope that continues long after this has been forgotten for most of you. Because, for us, it is never forgotten. Every decision, every pause in action, is because of a lost firefighter. To our fallen comrades… we’ll take it from here."