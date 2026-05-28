Structures threatened by new 15-acre wildfire in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A newly sparked wildfire near Birdseye in Utah County is estimated to be 15 acres and is currently threatening structures, fire officials reported Thursday.

Crews are responding to the Anderson Point Fire is burning north of Birdseye.

The types of structures threatened by the wildfire have not yet been confirmed.

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Structures threatened by wildfire breaking out in Utah County

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