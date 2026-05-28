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Structures threatened by new 15-acre wildfire in Utah County

Wildfire breaks out, threatening structures in Utah County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Utah Fire Info
Wildfire breaks out, threatening structures in Utah County
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UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A newly sparked wildfire near Birdseye in Utah County is estimated to be 15 acres and is currently threatening structures, fire officials reported Thursday.

Crews are responding to the Anderson Point Fire is burning north of Birdseye.

The types of structures threatened by the wildfire have not yet been confirmed.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Structures threatened by wildfire breaking out in Utah County

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