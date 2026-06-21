Wildfire burning above University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A wildfire broke out Saturday evening near the base of Red Butte Canyon in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department confirmed that their crews are responding to the fire near 1950 E. Circle of Hope Drive, above the University of Utah's medical campus.

Jeanette Brown

The cause and acreage are not yet known. It's also not yet known if any buildings are threatened or if evacuations are possible.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area, and also to not fly drones nearby, as doing so can interfere with helicopters and planes that are used for firefighting purposes.

A FOX 13 News crew is en route to the scene.

LIVE view from weather camera atop the Utah Museum of Natural History:

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