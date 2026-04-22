Human-caused wildfire in Utah County grows to 100+ acres

GOSHEN, Utah — A wildfire in the southern portion of Utah County forced a few homes to be evacuated Tuesday evening.

The wildfire is burning in Goshen Canyon and has been dubbed the "Goshen Fire."

Officials with Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands said the fire broke out late in the afternoon. By about 8:45 p.m., it had grown to an estimated 100-150 acres, with "extreme fire behavior" fueled by wind.

Three homes near the mouth of Goshen Canyon were evacuated as a safety precaution. No other structures are threatened, and officials said there haven't been any power outages from the fire.

State officials confirmed that the fire was human-caused. They have not released the exact cause, but the Levan Fire Department in Juab County to the south said it was caused by target shooting.

LIVE video below: Smoke from the wildfire is seen from Santaquin