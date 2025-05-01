Student playing 'assassination game' arrested for threat of terrorism after West Jordan hospital incident

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A police perimeter was established around a West Jordan hospital on Wednesday following an incident involving a student participating in a popular high school "assassination game."

The student, 18-year-old Miles White, was arrested and faces one charge of Threat of Terrorism.

According to the arrest documents, witnesses at Jordan Valley Hospital told police they saw two people walk inside the building and ask if it was a hospital. One of the men was holding what a witness said appeared to be a gun before both took off running.

Surveillance video showed two men or boys entering the hospital, with one holding an object pointed at the other.

Due to the incident, hospital security personnel asked police if lockdown protocols should be initiated. Because of what police called the "seriousness of the call," officers formed a perimeter around the hospital grounds while others searched the surrounding area for the suspects.

"Several hospital visitors approached the officers, asking if it was safe to enter the hospital, as they were frightened," the police report said.

When police eventually made contact with White, he admitted to officers that he was "playing a game called Senior Assassination," and that he had chased a friend into the hospital. The weapon in question was a Nerf gun used to "shoot" his friend.

The assassination game is a popular, unofficial high school activity usually involving seniors who are set to graduate. The players eliminate one another using water or Nerf guns, with the last person remaining declared the winner.

Following his arrest, White was released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in court at a later date.