SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever noticed how visitors to Utah always gush over Salt Lake City International Airport? Other than the marathon walk to the terminals, of course.

Well, now the airport is getting worldwide recognition.

In Time magazine's latest rankings of the world's best airports, Salt Lake City International was named the World's Best Large Airport for 2027. In the rankings, SLC topped Minneapolis and Fort Lauderdale for the top three.

The "Large" designation is a tier below the magazine's "Major" designation. However, Salt Lake City International Airport's 95.62 overall score trounced Changi Airport (91.74), the top facility in the "Major" tier.

Airport tiers are divided by the following criteria:



Major Airports: >= 50 million yearly passengers

Large Airports: 25 million to < 50 million yearly passengers

Mid-sized Airports: 10 million to < 25 million yearly passengers

Smaller Airports: < 10 million yearly passengers

Time uses data from several sources to determine its rankings, including passenger experience and operational reliability.