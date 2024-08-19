Alex Smith to be first inductee into Utah Football Ring of Honor

SALT LAKE CITY — A new tradition at the University of Utah will honor one of the greatest players to ever compete for the Utes football team.

The university announced Monday that Alex Smith will be the first inductee into the Utah Football Ring of Honor, celebrating those who have "achieved the highest honors in college football, the pros and in the community."

A first-team All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist in 2004, Smith passed for over 5,200 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Utes.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to become the first member of the Utah Football Ring of Honor this fall," Smith said. "Utah Football has always been and will always be a part of my family and I, and having the honor to be a permanent part of Rice-Eccles Stadium is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"A Utah Man Am I Forever."

Following Smith's induction this year, Utah will add two new members to the Ring of Honor at Rice-Eccles Stadium each season thereafter. To be considered for the honor, each inductee must either be a university graduate or attended Utah for at least three years, as well as be a member of the Crimson Club Hall of Fame.

Smith still holds the Utah records for his 32 single-season touchdown passes and 42 total touchdowns. He was the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2005, before going on to play 16 years in the NFL.