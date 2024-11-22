Watch Now
Bountiful drops Roy to claim Class 5A state football title

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a long time since Bountiful High School won a state football championship, a drought that's lasted since 2003, but it had been even longer for Roy with their one and only title coming 43 years ago.

The two schools met at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday afternoon with the Class 5A state title on the line.

Bountiful was responsible for Roy’s only losses this season and lit up the scoreboard first thing, before going on to win 42-35. Roy finished 0-and-2 to Bountiful this season and 12-0 against everybody else.

