Bowen Mauss captures Utah State Amateur title in dominant fashion

MIDWAY, Utah — The 2026 Utah State Amateur finished on Saturday with a dominant performance from Bowen Mauss. The 19-year-old Draper native and Corner Canyon alum clinched the title by going up nine on hole 11. He went against 38-year-old mid-amateur Cameron Crawford of Cedar Hills, who played at Utah Tech.

“Got off to a good start, and I believed in myself from the beginning, so nothing really ever changed throughout the day," Mauss said. "I feel like I always just play a little bit better when the matches mean more. [I’m] a lot more focused and more detailed and everything, so. Be aggressive at times when I need to. Stick to my game plan as well.”

Mauss, who plays collegiately for Arizona State, earned an invite to the United States Amateur next month at the Marion Golf Club in Pennsylvania, along with a spot in October's Bank of Utah Championship PGA Tour event at Black Desert Resort.

“I definitely plan on playing. I’m really excited to make my second PGA Tour start and look to make the most of it," he said.

Mauss is also on track to make Utah history — if he three-peats in the State Am next year, he’ll be the first to accomplish the feat in 90 years.