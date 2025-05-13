Brian Santiago named new BYU Director of Athletics

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University has named Brian Santiago as its new Director of Athletics following the recent retirement of Tom Holmoe.

The school announced Santiago's hiring on Tuesday, and he will be formally introduced at a media conference on Wednesday.

Santiago came to the school in 1997 as part of the BYU men's basketball coaching staff and has served as deputy athletic director since 2017.

“I am humbled and honored for this responsibility and privilege to work alongside our coaches, staff, student-athletes and all of Cougar Nation,” Santiago said in a statement. “BYU is one of the premier athletic programs in the country, but it is so much more than that—it is part of BYU’s sacred mission."

Santiago is a graduate of Provo High School and earned an accounting degree from Utah Valley University. He also graduated from the Marriott School of Management at BYU with an MBA.

After 20 years at the head of BYU's athletics department, Holmoe announced in February that he was stepping down.